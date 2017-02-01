Large Diameter Flex-Hone Plays Critical Role in Oil and Gas Industry

Large diameter Flex-Hone tools from Brush Research Manufacturing are designed for a variety of automotive, hydraulic, pneumatic and industrial applications, in standard sizes as large as 36 in.

In the oil and gas industry, ongoing maintenance is often required to remove rust, corrosion and other accumulated material from the inside diameter (ID) of valves, pumps, piping, diesel engines, motors, natural gas compressors, flow meters and other large bore equipment. Failing to do so can have severe consequences including reducing equipment service life, causing unplanned shutdowns and degrading performance. Often, this work has to be done in the field under severe conditions. In Booth 2826, large diameter Flex-Hone® tools from Brush Research Manufacturing Co., Inc. (BRM; Los Angeles, CA) are the ideal solution because they can be run with virtually any rotating spindle, are self-centering, self-aligning to the bore and self-compensating for wear.

The Flex-Hone Tool is a resilient, flexible honing tool with a soft cutting action. Whether it’s deburring a hole or blending an edge, removing corrosion or machining marks, the tool will provide a superior surface finish with a non-directional or crosshatched pattern that results in increased product performance and longer product life. The tool is designed for a variety of automotive, hydraulic, pneumatic and industrial applications, in standard sizes as large as 36 in.

