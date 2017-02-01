Let It Flow: Tube & Pipe Welding

As business picks up for tube and pipe fabricators, they must reduce their setup times and become more versatile in the flow of work they are able to handle, all while increasing their productivity to remain competitive. Here is some of the latest tube and pipe fabrication and welding equipment that can help these shops smooth out jobs so that their work goes with the flow.

How to Increase Pipe Shop Productivity

ESAB’s Warrior Feed Dual 304 wire feeder has all the features that pipe shops require, including gas purge, wire inch, trigger lock (2T/4T control), burnback, slow run-in speed and the ability to preset wire feed speed and voltage.

Portable Controller/Wire Feeder Simplifies Job-Site Setup

The APEX 30M mechanized controller from Lincoln Electric controls and monitors processes for consistency and logs data for reporting and archiving needs in a variety of structural, maritime, power generation, process piping and construction applications.

Advanced TIG Welding for Tube and Pipe Fabrication

The Dynasty 400 and Maxstar 400 TIG welders from Miller Electric deliver up to 400 amps of output power for exceptional TIG and stick welding performance, and also include a front-panel memory card data port for downloading software updates and purchasing product feature expansions.

Plug and Block Pipe of All Shapes and Sizes

Pipestoppers pipe plugs and stoppers from Huntingdon Fusion Techniques HFT are used for leak testing, weld purging, debris stopping and pipe freezing for repair or maintenance work in large oil and gas plants and refineries.