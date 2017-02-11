Makino Merges with Global EDM Supplies

This deal provides better customer support, broader geographic presence and greater product diversity to their SST consumables business.

Makino Inc. (Mason OH) has announced their merger with EDM consumables supplier Global EDM Supplies (Mason, OH). The merger is expected to expand the company’s Single Source Technologies (SST; Auburn Hills, MI) consumables business, providing customers with broader geographic reach, greater product diversity and increased accessibility to experienced technical services and support.

“We are very pleased to continue our growth in the consumables business through this merger,” stated Don Lane, the chief executive officer of Makino. “We look forward to better serving our customers through the addition of their skilled and experienced personnel, geographic presence and product portfolio.”

Global EDM Supplies is a leading supplier of top-quality EDM technologies and turnkey application solutions. Their EDM consumables catalogue includes more than 3,000 different EDM parts and supplies from leading manufacturers, including wire, filters, wear parts, resin, fluid and lubricants, and electrodes. Since the founding in 1995, the company has built a reputation for their technical support and customer service across the United States with eight locations across the country.

“We are excited about the prospects for expanding our reach afforded by our merger with Makino,” stated Tom Kucharski, the president of Global EDM. “Our unmatched technical and personal service will be further enhanced by the resources of Makino and SST.”

The integration of Global EDM Supplies into SST is expected to be completed within the first quarter of 2017, with support services to operate uninterrupted across all regions and locations.

www.makino.com, www.singlesourcetech.com, www.gedms.com