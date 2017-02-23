Metal 3D Printing

This innovative process technology continues to disrupt the business of metalworking and advance metal fabrication to the new levels of competitive advantage in design freedom and manufacturing complexity. Here is some of the latest 3D printing equipment, automation, software and other advances in metal additive manufacturing.

Continuous Innovation for Large Format Demands

Large-format Excel Series 3D printing machines from 3D Platform offer a parallel gantry configuration that can scale to growing application requirements and support simultaneous additive, subtractive, and robotics processes.

True End-To-End 3D Printing Software

Netfabb from Autodesk has new simulation capabilities, hybrid manufacturing functionality and collaborative multi-head 3D printing so that users can test, optimize, prepare and print commercial-quality products, from CAD to finished part.

Small Area Additive Manufacturing

The SAAM system from Cincinnati Incorporated automates part removal and uses NVCloud software to print parts anytime, from any cloud-connected device, with full workflow control in a shared-use environment.

3D Printing for Mold and Die Manufacturers

The Agie Charmilles AM 290 S Tooling machine from GF Machining Solutions integrates an EOS M 290 metal laser sintering system for producing mold inserts, linking software and automation with downstream machining and measurement for Industry 4.0 competitiveness.

Robotic Big Area Additive Manufacturing

The R-BAAM cell from Wolf Robotics is ideal for producing titanium aerospace parts and low volume, complex parts that can replace traditional, high cost, design-constrained castings in the steel casting sector.

Automated Rapid Quoting and Model Building of Metal Printed Parts

The innovative and interactive Rapid Quote online service from Linear AMS permits users to upload 3D CAD models, explore design iterations and build cost models, assisted by a leading 3D printing service bureau.

High Throughput 3D Metal Printing

The 3D Systems ProX DMP 320 from Methods 3D is ideal for higher volume production, with exchangeable manufacturing modules that support efficient powder recycling for rapid material change or replenishment so that shops can keep pace with demanding production cycles.

Versatile Powder Feeding in Automated Additive Manufacturing

The Twin 150 multi-process powder feeder from Oerlikon Metco can be run manually or completely controlled through a robot or process controller using UDP/IP or PROFIBUS protocols.

Unleash a 3D Printing Revolution in Your Shop

By greatly simplifying work with geometry that combines facets, surfaces and solids, Convergent Modeling from Siemens PLM Software helps optimize part design for 3D printing, speed up the overall design process and provide scan-to-print functionality for more efficient reverse engineering.

Software Certifies 3D Printing Quality Compliance

PrintRite3D INSPECT software from Sigma Labs uses new melt pool algorithms and enhanced QA documentation to verify even greater precision and repeatability for part qualification and certification.

Next Generation High Power Metal 3D Printing

The advanced SLM 280 2.0 metal 3D printer from SLM Solutions optimizes laser power through improved gas flow management that efficiently removes soot generated by the lasers in the build chamber so that the optics are not disrupted.

Quick and Flexible 3D Printing of Complex Metal Parts

A perfect fit for job shops, medical or dental applications, or for research and development work, the TruPrint 1000 laser metal fusion printer from TRUMPF can generate complex parts that are a maximum of 100 mm diameter and 100 mm tall.

A Revolutionary Metal 3D Printing Technology Suite

Agile Metal Technology software from Sculpteo deeply analyzes design compatibility for metal AM, fixes problems, automates complex modeling procedures, finds “best fit” processes and techniques, and predicts and recommends how to optimize design elements, including lattices, supports and post-processing workflows.

Affordable 3D Metal Printing for Small Shops

The ORLAS CREATOR metal additive manufacturing machine from O.R. Lasertechnology is ideal for small and medium shops competing in the jewelry, dentistry and medical sectors, as well as for smaller engineering firms and laboratories.