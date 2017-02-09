MHEDA Awards Wildeck

The company has earned the Most Valuable Supplier Award for 2017.

Wildeck, Inc. (Waukesha, WI), a material handling equipment and safety products manufacturer, has earned the prestigious MVS (Most Valuable Supplier) Award for 2017. The MVS Award is granted by the industry’s trade association, the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA; Vernon Hills, IL). According to MHEDA, this newly initiated award recognizes companies who have demonstrated an exemplary commitment to their dealer network, their employees and their community.

To qualify for the MVS Award, the company was required to meet a series of criteria in a number of areas important to their distributor companies. In addition to confirming an on-going commitment to safety, the award winners must also demonstrate an overall commitment to business excellence by documenting programs in the following areas:

Industry Advocacy

Distributor Advocacy

Business Networking

Continuing Education

Business Best Practices

“We are extremely pleased to receive MHEDA’s Most Valuable Supplier Award,” stated Greg Larson, the president of Wildeck. “The employee owners at our company truly deserve this honor as they are dedicated to helping our customers’ projects run smoothly every day. We are also grateful for the many accolades we have received from our dealers and end-users across the country. In fact, we have an entire wall in our customer showroom where we proudly display their letters.”

“Our members represent the best of our industry; and those who earn the MVS Award have documented that excellence and commitment to their dealers, community, employees and the material handling industry,” stated Scott Lee, the MHEDA 2017 chairman of the board and the president of Conveyor Solutions, Inc. (Schaumburg, IL). “We are very proud of our MVS Award winners.”

MHEDA, is the only national trade association dedicated solely to improving the proficiency of the independent material handling distributor. The organization represents nearly 650 companies in the material handling equipment business. Located in suburban Chicago, the association provides services to companies seeking to improve their business through education, networking, benchmarking and best practices.

