Mobile App for Metalworking Fluid Monitoring and Maintenance

Fluid Service Technologies (FST; Houston, TX) will demonstrate its TechTool mobile app at HOUSTEX 2017. This app gives technicians and maintenance managers a powerful tool to monitor, manage and report on the fluids used in their facility.

Machine shops and other industrial facilities continually take measurements of the fluids in their equipment from machine tool coolants and lubricants to parts washer degreasers. Anyone keeping handwritten records of this data and transferring it to spreadsheets has probably asked the question, “Is there an app for that?” The answer now is, Yes!

Technicians and maintenance personnel can optimize their machining and maintenance processes by using TechTool to manage data from anywhere in the facility using an iPhone or iPad.

Data can be entered for everything from pH and concentration to daily fluid usage and machine cleanout history. Maintenance data can be logged into different modules including machine fluids, machine oils and machine cleaning. Data storage is cloud based for easy access from any location and the data can be exported for reporting purposes. An unlimited number of machines can be monitored with reports generated for all reported measurement fields as well as compiled data such as fluid inventory, usage, waste and recycling.

Features of this app include a customer (manager) log-in, technician log-in, built-in barcode scanner, GPS locator, troubleshooting recommendations, and work order generator.

