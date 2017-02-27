Modular Clamping System Reduces Setup Time, Increases Machine Utilization

The FCS Modular Clamping System (Breyl) from SST uses virtual design during the CAD/CAM stage of part production to project a grid on the workpiece that calculates the best way to attach the part for machining and chip evacuation.

Single Source Technologies (SST; Auburn Hills, MI) announces the addition of the FCS Modular Clamping System (Breyl) to their product line. This unique clamping system provides unrestricted access to five surfaces of the workpiece and enables operators to spend less time on setups and more time on machining. “This modular system allows diverse fixturing options for any machining sector and turns hours of setup into minutes,” said Darrell Johnson, the product manager for milling consumables at SST. “Shops have reported increasing production time by 88 percent on average with this system, which translates into higher machine utilization and lower costs. Additionally, faster equipment and pallet changes mean a more standardized work process for improved part quality and consistency.”

The system uses virtual design during the CAD/CAM stage of part production to project a grid on the workpiece that calculates the best way to attach the part for machining and chip evacuation. After checking for possible interferences with other holes, it automatically arranges the fixing seats based on the dimensions of the workpiece and combination of pallets and clamping available. Permanent reference points enable easy removal and reassembly of the workpiece on the pallet or base gauges to keep the zero reference point locked in. This design facilitates engineering changes or part repair, and the original mounting holes enable quick re-clamping at the same point. No special equipment or standard maintenance is needed for this system.

SST also offers the new MST Slimline Curve shrink-fit toolholder system for “2+3” and simultaneous 5-axis machining applications. The Slimline Curve’s unique design offers minimal deflection, high accuracy and extended tool life even in complicated three-dimensional applications, such as aerospace blisks and medical implants. These toolholder systems feature a slim shank and rigid base with a stainless steel thermal expansion coefficient 1.6 times higher than regular steel. This design enables manufacturers to obtain up to five times the holding-power strength of conventional taper collets and accuracies within 5 microns (0.0002 in TIR) in difficult-to-reach features. These toolholders are available in a variety of models for optimum accuracy, sizing and reach: Slimline Curve, Mono, Uno and the two-piece system are widely used in high performance machining applications. Geometry data is available on CD and is also accessible in the following CAM simulators: Vericut (6.2), Hypermill, Edgecam, Tebis, JBM, Work NC, G-Navi and Tools V3.

Single Source Technologies, 2600 Superior Court, Auburn Hills, MI 48236, 248-232-6200, Fax: 248-632-6201, www.singlesourcetech.com.