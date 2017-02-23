New Director of Business Development at Walter

Thomas Benjamin has been appointed as the director of business development for North America.

Walter USA, LLC (Waukesha, WI), a leading cutting tool manufacturer has announced the appointment of Thomas Benjamin as the director of business development for North America. The announcement was made by Muff Tanriverdi, the president and chief executive officer of the World West Region.

Benjamin currently serves as the U.S. national accounts manager and prior to that was the E-Channel manager.

In his new position, he will be responsible for conducting market analysis for strategic planning and supporting the development and implementation of business plans in North America. He will also be responsible for strategic relationships with business partners and will report directly to Tanriverdi.

Benjamin joined Valenite/Walter in 2003 and has held a variety of positions, including the director of product marketing and product manager. Prior to joining the company he was the marketing manager for a variety of companies and industries including Ingersoll Cutting Tool in Rockford, IL.

He received a BS in Marketing/Economics from Rockford College and an MBA with emphasis on international marketing from Northern Illinois University. He resides with his family in Waukesha, WI.

www.walter-tools.com/us