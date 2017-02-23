New Head of Sales in West Region for GF Machining Solutions

Martin Gorski now manages their overall sales and service in 13 states and Mexico.

GF Machining Solutions LLC (Lincolnshire, IL) has named Martin Gorski as their new head of sales in the West region of the United States. In this new role, he is responsible for enhancing the sales, service and support for their milling, EDM, additive, laser texturing and automation and tooling systems in the aerospace, energy, automotive, medical, ICT, oil/gas and other industries. Based in Orange County, CA, Gorski oversees the overall sales and service for these equipment offerings in his territory, which includes 13 states and Mexico. He is also responsible for ensuring that customers receive top-notch technical training, applications engineering support, and assistance with turnkey solutions.

Gorski joined the company in 1995 after earning a bachelor’s degree from the New York Institute of Technology (NYIT). He has served as their vice president of sales for AgieCharmilles, their head of sales for the West region and, most recently, as their market segment manager for their information communication technologies (ITC) customers.

According to Don McMillan, their director of sales, Gorski is an experienced sales professional who has strong relationships with customers and distributors throughout the territory. “As a GF Machining veteran of more than 20 years, Martin has a complete understanding of the advanced, highly efficient machining technology solutions we provide to our customers,” said McMillan. “He’s well-equipped to lead the Western team as we continue to raise the bar in terms of technology, service and support.”

