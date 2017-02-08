New Renishaw HQ Includes Additive Solutions Center

The new multipurpose facility will also include space for product development, testing, warehousing and distribution.

Renishaw, Inc. (West Dundee, IL) is preparing to move into a new 133,000 sq ft office and warehouse facility. The two-story facility located bout 40 miles from Chicago will be the company’s new North American headquarters but also includes space for product development, testing, warehousing and distribution. It includes the new Additive Manufacturing Solutions Center, part of Renishaw’s network of Global Solutions Centers opening over the next year.

The centers are designed to provide venues where the additive manufacturing adoption process can be accelerated. “We can give companies cost effective, hands-on experience of metal additive manufacturing, combined with application engineering support to optimize their design, and post-processing capabilities to ensure that it performs as it should,” stated Sir David McMurtry, the chairman and chief executive officer of Renishaw.

The company plans to set up regional technical and sales offices throughout the U.S., as they continue to get closer to customers. “With the popularity and adoption of Industry 4.0 and Smart Factory philosophies, our products and services are relevant to a larger and more diverse group of manufacturing operations,” stated Howard Salt, the president of Renishaw. “These new facilities make it more feasible, logistically, for us to work cooperatively with customers and potential customers in North America, and develop solutions specific to them.”

A ribbon-cutting event is scheduled for March 2017, and the company plans to be fully relocated by October 2017. The new address is 1001 Wesemann Drive, West Dundee, IL 60118. All other contact information, including phone/fax numbers, email addresses and website, will remain the same.

