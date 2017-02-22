New Representation for Bystronic in AL, TN, MS

On Point Solutions Company will now cover this region as the distributor of their product line.

Bystronic Inc. (Elgin, IL) has announced new distributor representation in Tennessee, Alabama and Mississippi with the expansion of the On Point Solutions Company, (Sheboygan, WI), a successful distributor partner since 2012.

“We are excited to continue to grow in our partnership,“ stated Brad Peterson, the president of On Point Solutions. “They are a world class company with industry leading manufacturing systems for the metal fabrication industry. We look forward to serving our new customers in this region and will stay committed to impacting manufacturing with our lead and foundational product line – Bystronic.”

Jordan Peterson, the vice president of sales and marketing for On Point Solutions will be centrally located in Tenessee and will be the key contact for the region. Jordan may be reached by calling, 920-207-9209 or to email him please click here .

www.bystronicusa.com, www.onpoint-solutions.com