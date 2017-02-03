New Sales and Marketing Hires at Abicor Binzel

Jens Schleicher is now their global managing director of sales and marketing and Jason Jamiel is an automotive key accounts manager in North America.

Jens Schleicher recently joined Abicor Binzel (Frederick, MD) in November of 2016 as their new global managing director of marketing and sales, succeeding Dr. Emil Schubert, who held overall responsibility for both marketing and sales as well as research and development. Schubert is continuing as chairman of the managing board and will now be focusing more on the product development and process solutions. By strengthening the executive management team, the company is continuing their international growth-oriented strategy in order to expand the market position steadily and further enhance their brand image.

“With Jens, we have gained an experienced marketing and sales executive who will contribute with his international experience in various management positions and will drive forward the development of our company sales and service structures worldwide as a basis for healthy growth,” noted Dr. Schubert.

Schleicher started his career with industrial management at Schott AG (Mainz, Germany). After studying business administration in Mainz and Valencia, Spain, he returned to the marketing division of Schott. His next position was with Voith AG in the commercial management of the Middle East region for the Turbo segment in the United Arab Emirates. Most recently, he was the vice president for channel sales and marketing at Oerlikon Leybold Vacuum GmbH (Cologne, Germany) before joining Abicor Binzel as the head of the global marketing and sales division. “Above all, my aim for the future is to set new directions for the overall sales and service organization from the perspective of the customer and our markets, using them as the basis for achieving growth,” said Schleicher.

Jason Jamiel has also been appointed as a key accounts manager with their North American automotive team under the direction of group manager Tom Graham. Jamiel‘s career in the welding and robotics industry spans three decades, beginning with his time as a robotics/applications engineer at Yaskawa Motoman with a focus on thermal dynamics. Since then, he has gone on to work as a senior applications engineer in welding and a senior instructor for OTC Daihen, and then moved on to KC Robotics (KCR) as a robotics integrator, where he was a welding applications engineer before moving up to sales engineer. Most recently, he was at Wauseon Machine as their automation sales engineer.

Jamiel’s role at the company will be teaming with fellow key accounts manager Mike Dickman to serve their automotive manufacturing and Tier 1 suppliers, as well as help to cultivate new clients in the auto industry. He lives in Ohio with his wife Erin and two daughters. He also has a son who lives in Indiana. His hobbies include building autonomous drones, racing quad copters, building motorcycles, and playing guitar.

www.binzel-abicor.com