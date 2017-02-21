Next Generation High Power Metal 3D Printing

The SLM 280 2.0 next generation metal 3D printer from SLM Solutions features an open system that allows users to operate with their own, as well as standard, parameters and metal powders.

The next generation SLM 280 2.0 metal additive manufacturing system from SLM Solutions NA, Inc. (Wixom, MI) combines quality and efficiency with comprehensive monitoring functions for process control. Having already offered the highest laser power in its class at 400 W, the increased option of 700 W lasers in the SLM 280 2.0 metal 3D printer allows users to further optimize their process and build rates. This machine not only increases build rate through higher laser power, but also offers multiple laser technology: configurations with two 700 W lasers can nearly double the build rates over single laser systems. Capitalizing on the productivity of these high power lasers required updated gas flow to retain top-quality builds. Improved gas flow management ensures that soot generated from these lasers is efficiently removed from the build chamber so that the optics are not disrupted, leading to optimal use of the laser power. The clean, inert gas atmosphere maintains laser accuracy, even through a multi-day build job, assuring constant part properties throughout the full build.

The updated gas flow in the SLM 280 2.0 next generation metal 3D printer is complemented by the new filter configuration designed to nearly double the life cycle of the individual filters and reduce consumable costs. The new standard configuration includes two main filters working in parallel with an additional fine particle filter. The SLM 280 2.0 features an open system that allows users to operate with their own, as well as standard, parameters and metal powders. This printer also incorporates dozens of other smaller changes made as a result of customer feedback on the earlier SLM 280 1.0. Numerous redesigns for convenience, ergonomics, throughput, worldwide industrial standardization and ease of use are incorporated in the hardware and software. All of these new developments aim to further reduce build times while guaranteeing high quality standards, even in production processes.

