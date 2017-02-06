Next Generation Waterjet Cutting Systems With Advanced Diagnostics

TECHNI Waterjet features the Quantum NXT Electric Servo Pump with their Advanced Diagnostics Package for virtual maintenance intelligence, designed to protect the pump against damage due to poor maintenance issues and unforeseen utility failures.

TECHNI Waterjet™ LLC (Lenexa, KS) will feature the Intec 510-G2® (5’ x 10’) Waterjet Cutting Machine at HOUSTEX 2017 complete with the latest Generation Four Quantum NXT™ Electric Servo Pump ESP66, the PAC 60™ Five-Axis Cutting Head for taper elimination and 60 deg bevel cutting as well as their Advanced Diagnostics Package with virtual maintenance intelligence.

The Quantum NXT incorporates core “direct servo” technology that was first applied by NASA for the Space Shuttle Program by replacing old-fashioned hydraulic cylinders with new, highly compact, efficient, reliable and infinitely controllable Servo Linear Actuators.

This same style actuator is used today in many high-end machine tools and presses replacing inefficient hydraulic systems. Similarly, TECHNI Waterjet is the first water jet pump manufacturer to utilize “direct servo” technology in an ultrahigh pressure waterjet pump and has developed patented designs to integrate the core technology into the most efficient, reliable and controllable ultra-high pressure (UHP) waterjet cutting pump.

Up to 60% more efficient than standard hydraulic intensifier pumps

Up to 75% less cooling water than standard hydraulic intensifier pumps

<70dBA with almost silent operation

Easiest Maintenance due to easy access and improved visual diagnostics

Environmentally friendly with significantly less consumption of water & power and minimal oil usage compared to standard hydraulic intensifier pumps

The Advanced Diagnostics Package will ensure the Quantum NXT will perform at its capacity without unplanned downtime due to general maintenance. The package is designed to protect the Quantum Electric Servo Pump against damage due to poor maintenance issues and unforeseen utility failures. By simply changing the mindset of reactive maintenance to pro-active maintenance it will ensure that business owners achieve the maximum return on their investment. This Advanced Diagnostics package will help an operator maximize the output of the ESP without causing unnecessary maintenance downtime by diagnosing potential maintenance issues before the ESP fails, and then advise the operator how to perform the maintenance.

