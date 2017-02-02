Next Generation Wire EDM Increases Versatility, Lowers Operating Cost

The U3 and U6 from Single Source Technologies | Makino feature an innovative design that uses the entire bed casting as the dielectric reservoir to reduce floor space requirements over previous models and eliminate the need for additional external fluid tanks.

In Booth 1920, Single Source Technologies | Makino (Auburn Hills, MI) will display their U3 and U6 general purpose wire EDM technologies. Designed for ease of operation, versatility and low operating cost, the U3 and U6 are true next generation solutions for improved profitability in wire EDM processes. With the addition of HyperCut technology and Hyper-i control, even novice operators can program and produce leading-edge part finishes in the most complex feature geometries – a significant competitive advantage for shops experiencing difficulty replacing skilled EDM operators. The U3 and U6 offer X, Y and Z-axis travels of 370 mm x 270 mm x 220 mm and 650 mm x 450 mm x 420 mm, respectively. The U3 accommodates a maximum workpiece size of 770 mm x 590 mm x 220 mm with a payload of 1,322 lb, while the U6 holds sizes up to 1,000 mm x 800 mm x 400 mm with a maximum payload of 3,307 lb.

Other features of the U3 and U6 include reduced wire consumption rates, dual digitally-controlled flush pumps and a choice of two wire-guide configurations – conventional round or Split V guide system – to accommodate any material types and flushing conditions from 0.004 in to 0.012 in Ø wire (0.1 mm Ø to approximately 0.3 mm Ø). An extensive cutting condition library provides optimized conditions for standard hard brass wires, high speed coated wires and high taper soft wires. The depth and versatility of the entire cutting condition library ensures that all applications can be machined at optimum productive levels. The U3 and U6 feature an innovative design that uses the entire bed casting as the dielectric reservoir to reduce floor space requirements over previous models and eliminate the need for additional external fluid tanks. By merging all machine components into a single base structure, the U3 and U6 provide improved mechanical rigidity and thermal stability, and the stationary table design ensures sustainable long-term accuracy. Work-zone access has also been simplified for straightforward ergonomic access and ease of maintenance.

Both wire EDM machines are equipped with the next evolution of the Hyper-i advanced machine control system that features a user-friendly interface similar to that found on tablets and Smartphones, making operation very intuitive. A 24 in HD touch-screen display provides many intelligent functions, including onboard electronic manuals, instructional videos and a diagnosis tool, providing operators with all of the resources necessary to remain highly productive. The Hyper-i control can be customized to individual operators and/or for certain shifts, and an optional dual display screen can be configured for use with an onboard CAD/CAM system.

With the U3 and U6, no special settings are required to experience wire saving: every cutting condition, including sealed and poor flush applications, is automatically optimized and designed from the ground up for low wire consumption. Combined with the machines’ speed and accuracy, the U3 and U6 offer the highest level of overall efficiency, throughput and low operational cost. A unique Pro-Tech circuit provides electronic galvanic protection to the workpiece in order to prevent or minimize rusting and oxidation. This unique technology is standard on the U3 and U6 and it preserves the integrity of the workpiece without the need for chemicals.

The U3 and U6 feature HyperCut technology, a special three-pass process technology developed to produce surface finishes as fine as 3µm Rz in standard tool steels. This performance enhancement represents a 20 percent reduction in cycle time and 14 percent reduction in wire consumption, compared to previous technology. Together, manufacturers can expect significant saving in cost per part. The U3 and U6 are both available in an optional H.E.A.T. configuration that features High Energy Applied Technology. This configuration incorporates higher pressure, dual digitally controlled flush pumps and a large capacity four-filter filtration system that together provide even faster machining speeds. H.E.A.T. technology is designed to provide unparalleled wire EDM machining speed and accuracy in parts featuring poor or difficult flushing conditions.

