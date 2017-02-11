Oerlikon Expands AM Business in U.S.

They are constructing a new state-of-the-art facility in the Charlotte NC metro area for additively manufactured advanced components.

Oerlikon (Pfäffikon, Switzerland) expects the demand for additively manufactured (AM) metal components to increase rapidly in the coming years, making it one of the key growth areas in next-generation manufacturing technologies. AM is becoming increasingly suitable for the series production of advanced components. It is a technology that allows for the customization of products, the decentralization of production, change in design methodology and efficiency in material usage. The transformational impact of AM is likely to redefine some of the more conventional manufacturing value chains.

Following the acquisition of the AM production company, citim GmbH (Barleben, Germany). Oerlikon is extending their AM competence and investing in the construction of a new facility in Charlotte, NC. The investment is an important step for them in lowering the barriers to a wider adoption of AM by industrial customers, who can leverage the company’s AM capabilities, from the atomization of metal powders to AM production and the post processing of components. The addition of the new site in Charlotte brings their AM network to four locations globally. The site complements citim’s sites in Barleben, Germany and Atlanta, GA, and the new production facility for advanced metal powders for additive manufacturing and advanced coatings in Plymouth Township, MI.

The new facility in Charlotte will offer U.S. industrial customers a single source for a full suite of integrated services for end-to-end advanced component manufacturing – from research and development, design, applications engineering and series production to post processing. The region is home to a rapidly growing number of global industrial, aerospace, and automotive firms. They will begin their AM business activities in Charlotte in 2017 at an interim facility. The new site will be fully operational in 2018.

“Innovation is a strategic driver of growth at Oerlikon. We consistently work at strengthening our innovation power and staying at the forefront in developing new technologies in our fields. As we strategically transform to become a powerhouse in surface solutions and advanced materials, we are investing in high growth potential businesses such as AM,” stated Dr. Roland Fischer, the chief executive officer of the Oerlikon Group. “Charlotte is an important step in our plans to grow our AM business and our investment in key technology areas. The investment underlines our intention to become a leading independent global partner in the industrialization of AM. I would like to thank our economic development partners in North Carolina and the Charlotte region for their support in our investment.

Oerlikon will invest around CHF 55 million in this facility in 2017 and 2018, and expects to create over 100 new jobs at this site over the longer term.

www.oerlikon.com