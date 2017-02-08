OMAX Awarded for Micro Abrasive Waterjet Technology

They have been given the Tibbetts Award from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

OMAX® Corporation (Kent, WA) was one of 37 companies to receive the prestigious Tibbetts Award at the White House. The award is given to small businesses and individuals by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA; Washinton, D.C.) in recognition for innovative research and development of transferrable technology. OMAX received the award for their outstanding technological innovation in the area of micro abrasive waterjet technology, culminating in the MicroMAX® JetMachining® Center.

Dr. Peter Liu, the senior scientist and creator of the waterjet was at the ceremony in Washington D.C. to receive the award for the company.

“Receiving the 2016 Tibbets Award is truly an honor,” stated Dr.Liu. “The MicroMAX, commercialized based on µAWJ technology, was named a finalist of the 2016 research and development 100 Awards. At OMAX, we strive to produce high-precision, easy-to-use waterjet machining systems, and research and development is a critical component to achieving that objective. It’s great to be recognized for our research and development work at such a high level.”

The MicroMAX is one of the industry’s most precise abrasive waterjet with a positioning accuracy of less than five microns. The machine is capable of cutting extremely small parts in virtually any material. The advanced Tilt-A-Jet cutting head on the machine allows for taper-free edges and rapid cutting speeds.

www.omax.com