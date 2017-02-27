Regulatory Changes in Aerospace Solvents

A KYZEN seminar explains the regulatory changes that are effecting the industry and solvent-based materials that are available to meet environmental needs.

Leaders in the aerospace industry recently gathered at the corporate headquarters of KYZEN Corporation (Nashville, TN) for in-depth training on chemistry benefits. The company hosted an educational seminar on Wednesday, February 22, 2017, in Nashville for the aerospace industry that focused on regulatory changes that are effecting the industry and what solvent-based materials currently are available to meet today and future cleaning and environmental needs.

The break-out sessions fostered discussion focused on solutions for the ever-changing environmental regulatory concerns and challenges that directly affect the aerospace industry. Participants not only received the latest information but also shared challenges and solutions they personally are facing. Additionally, the attendees received detailed information about cleaning process for solvents and modified alcohol to improve parts cleaning and prevent production delays. The seminar was a tremendous success and very well-received by attendees.

The goal with the training was to educate the industry of several changes in governmental regulations currently affecting the industrial cleaning market. As a partner with advanced knowledge in this arena, the company wanted to use their expertise to help improve the aerospace industry while staying in compliance with government regulations. Their emphasis on “Where Science and Care Converge” communicates their commitment to customers and the industry at large, while also communicating the equally important role that care plays in the scientific research and development of cleaning chemistries. While KYZEN specializes in the science of cleaning, they also specialize in what matters most: people. And when the two come together, it makes all the difference.

KYZEN provides environmentally responsible, RoHS-compliant precision cleaning chemistries for metal finishing and aerospace applications, and more. Since their founding in 1990, their innovative cleaning technologies, scientific expertise and customer support have been repeatedly recognized with the industry’s most prestigious awards.

