Revolutionizing Factory Floor Visibility with Affordability

The I/O Auditor is an industrial cloud-capable high speed analog and digital I/O appliance starting at only $345. It can be purchased standalone or bundled with one of three cloud offerings from VIA Information Tools.

Monitoring and controlling industrial automation has become dramatically easier and more affordable than ever. IIoT cloud provider VIA Information Tools (Naples, FL) and data acquisition hardware manufacturer Intelligent Instrumentation, LLC (Tucson, AZ) have partnered to produce a new industrial cloud-capable high speed analog and digital I/O appliance starting at only $345. This new device, the I/O Auditor, can be purchased standalone or bundled with one of three cloud offerings from VIA: production cloud reporting, runtime cloud reporting, and equipment performance cloud reporting.

“It’s easy, inexpensive, and business effective,” stated Greg DeLaere, the chief executive officer of VIA. “That’s the trifecta we are aiming for with these products. Take the unit out of the box, connect the I/O and networks, plug it in, and you have cloud visibility to plant performance.”

How can customers benefit from this partnership between VIA and Intelligent Instrumentation and by extension, their products? “By drawing on business process knowledge and implementation expertise from both companies, manufacturers will have real-time visibility into asset utilization and event status as well as the ability for cloud performance dashboard capabilities,” stated Bob Auman, the general manager of Intelligent Instrumentation.

VIA Information Tools, 1092 Business Lane, Naples, FL 34110, 248-208-1700, Fax: 248-652-1550, www.via-it.com.

Intelligent Instrumentation, LLC, 6640 S Bonney Ave, Tucson, AZ 85756, 800-685-9911, 520-573-0887, info@lanpoint.com, www.lanpoint.com.