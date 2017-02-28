Robotic Material Handling, Machine Tending in Harsh Environments

The smallest foundry robot in its class, the IRB 1200 Foundry Plus 2 from ABB Robotics can increase flexibility and reduce cycle times for precision die casting processes such as smart phone cases and other electrical components.

In Booth 1635, ABB Robotics (Auburn Hills, MI) unveils their latest foundry robot for material handling and machine tending, the IRB 1200 Foundry Plus 2. The smallest foundry robot in its class, this compact robot can increase flexibility and reduce cycle times for precision die casting processes such as smart phone cases and other electrical components. Now protected with optional Foundry Plus 2 protection system, the IRB 1200 can withstand harsh environments and meets the requirements of protection ratings IP66/67. The IRB 1200 Foundry Plus 2 is IP66/67 compliant from base to wrist, meaning that the robot’s electrical compartments are sealed against liquid and solid contaminants. Foundry Plus 2 robots are also unique due to their superior resistance to corrosion and capability to withstand high-pressure steam washing.

“Foundry robots have long contributed to the productivity and speed of heavy duty metal casting and automotive applications, and are now becoming increasingly important in consumer electronics applications to cast light weight metals,” says Dr. Hui Zhang, the head of product management at ABB Robotics. “This robot will allow users to increase their productivity, deliver better workpiece quality and reduce their cycle times.” The IRB 1200 comes in two variants that can handle a wide range of applications and are cost effective due to commonality of parts. The 700 mm reach variant can carry a payload of up to 7 kg, while the longer reach 900 mm variant can carry up to 5 kg of payload. The IRB 1200 is also available with Clean Room protection.

