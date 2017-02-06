Rocky Mountain Twist Introduces Tri-Cam Countersink

February 6, 2017

The new Rocky Mountain Twist (RMT; Ronan, MT) Tri-Cam Countersinks are designed with high-flow flutes for excellent material evacuations and finely tuned cutting edges for a smoother countersink finish.  This results in a smooth, consistent finish for true fastener interface.

The countersinks are manufactured from fully hardened steel for optimum cutting edge and thread life and are available in both M2 high-speed tool steel and M42 cobalt. Precision CNC diamond machined insures exact specifications and consistency.

Features include non-marring self-guiding pilot, finely tuned cutting edges that deliver smoother countersink finish, and oversize cross hole that allows easy countersink removal.

RMT’s countersinks are designed, engineered and manufactured in the USA.

Rocky Mountain Twist, 34837 Innovation Drive, Ronan, MT 59864, 866-433-4768, www.rockymountaintwist.com.

