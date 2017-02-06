Rocky Mountain Twist Introduces Tri-Cam Countersink

The new Rocky Mountain Twist (RMT; Ronan, MT) Tri-Cam Countersinks are designed with high-flow flutes for excellent material evacuations and finely tuned cutting edges for a smoother countersink finish. This results in a smooth, consistent finish for true fastener interface.

The countersinks are manufactured from fully hardened steel for optimum cutting edge and thread life and are available in both M2 high-speed tool steel and M42 cobalt. Precision CNC diamond machined insures exact specifications and consistency.

Features include non-marring self-guiding pilot, finely tuned cutting edges that deliver smoother countersink finish, and oversize cross hole that allows easy countersink removal.

RMT’s countersinks are designed, engineered and manufactured in the USA.

