Single, Dual, Adjustable Angle Heads for any Machining Application

Applications for angle heads from Heimatec range from milling to drilling and tapping, especially when tight and compound angles or deep recesses are involved, presenting significant torque challenges to the busy shop or production department set-up team and operators.

In Booth 1303, angle heads from Heimatec Inc. (Prospect Heights, IL), a world leader in live tools and multi-spindle drill heads, are made from high-tensile strength aluminum with high-precision spindle bearings to maintain the maximum concentricity possible. All the gears on these angle heads are made from wear-resistant gear steel and are specially hardened, ground and lapped in sets to provide the smoothest transmission output in the industry. Applications for angle heads range from milling to drilling and tapping, especially when tight and compound angles or deep recesses are involved, presenting significant torque challenges to the busy shop or production department set-up team and operators. Torque ratings on these angle heads run up to 150 Nm, with up to 1:4 gear ratios and spindle speeds to 24,000 available as standard. Also standard are 360 deg body rotation and interchangeable torque arms. These angle heads are compatible with most automatic toolchangers on the market today.

Standard models are offered in CAT, BT, HSK and SK styles, with an arrestor ring to lock the tool taper drive, scale ring to align the working angle and stop block for locking and preventing the rotation of the angle head in use. Custom blocks can be manufactured to particular customer machine specifications. Also, a new catalog on the standard heads is fully illustrated and provides all specifications. Numerous custom designs for application-specific use are included to demonstrate the adaptability of Heimatec engineering in solving customer challenges. Heimatec offers a full one-year warranty on all parts and labor for their tooling.

