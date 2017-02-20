Small Area Additive Manufacturing

Cincinnati Incorporated (CI; Harrison, OH) and New Valence Robotics Corporation (NVBOTS, Boston, MA) have introduced SAAM (Small Area Additive Manufacturing), an industrial 3D printer that is powered by NVBOTS and uses fused filament fabrication (FFF) technology to 3D print parts directly from a CAD design. As a complement to the BAAM (Big Area Additive Manufacturing) system from CI, this new machine allows designers to prove out part designs while saving material and time. Once the design has been validated for form and functionality on SAAM, the same CAD files are leveraged to produce larger full-scale parts on BAAM. The SAAM system offers automated part removal and is paired with NVCloud software that allows users to print parts anytime, from any cloud-connected device, while providing administrators with full control of workflows typical in a shared-use scenario. This combination of capabilities lowers cost and complexity in multi-user environments.

“Additive manufacturing has opened a new world for parts designers and engineers,” said Carey Chen, the president and chief executive officer of CI. “SAAM allows innovative shops to push the boundaries of part design by quickly rendering prototypes and providing the ability to test their designs prior to full-scale production on the much larger BAAM system. Simply put, SAAM can create a relatively inexpensive print-preview for BAAM. This is another demonstration of how additive manufacturing is shaping the future of manufacturing, especially in industries like aerospace, automotive and heavy equipment.” SAAM is not only for prototyping BAAM parts. “We can simulate any type of part with the SAAM,” added Chris Haid, the director of operations and product management and co-founder of NVBOTS. “The same CAD file that we use for the plastic prototype can be sent to a laser, a press brake, or a shear for metal fabrication. It dramatically reduces waste in the design process and allows shops to accelerate moving to the production phase.”

