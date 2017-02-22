SMTCL Restructures Sales Team

Christopher Arce will be a dedicated account representative and Chad Turner will serve as the national sales representative.

SMTCL USA Inc. (Los Angeles, CA) has announced that effective March 1, 2017, Christopher Arce will be expanding his role as a distributor support representative, with increased responsibility for serving their North American distributors, he will be a dedicated account representative, to ensure that distributors are informed and their voices are heard.

Additionally, Chad Turner’s role as a direct sales representative will also be expanded to cover the entire U.S. division and he will now serve as the national sales representative. He will support the sales needs of the company’s distributor network as well as continue to focus on direct customer sales.

Jerry McCarty, the previous chief operating officer, will be stepping away from sales and will consult for the company’s public relations and business development opportunities “Jerry’s contributions to us have made remarkable progress toward the growth of the division and we are fortunate to work with him; he will always be a part of SMTCL” said Steven Zhao, the chief executive officer.

www.smtcl-americas.com