Special Grinding Machinery for Polish Finishes

In Booth 1543, Grinding Equipment & Machinery Co. LLC (GEM; Youngstown, OH), a specialty manufacturer of grinding machinery, showcases how they have grown to become one of the most diversified builders of tape microfinishing machinery in the world. From the humble beginnings of starting in 1982 in the basement of their founder's home, they have expanded twice and currently have a modern machining and assembly facility in Youngstown.

GEM is a proven leader in roll grinder retrofit equipment, with the first patent on the Micofinishing Machine. They constantly strive to develop new and better processes as a customer-oriented manufacturer that is dedicated to assisting shops in determining the most efficient and productive method of achieving consistent, repeatable and cost-effective finishes on their components. With over 900 machines in daily operation in 30 countries around the world, they have solved virtually all finishing problems, from achieving a mirror finish on rolls that make X-ray film to eliminating bearing noise on computer printer shafts.

