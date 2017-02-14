Special Offer for Sinumerik CNC Users

For a limited time, Siemens offers additional services, training and a 10 percent discount on spare parts orders to users of machine tools with Sinumerik CNC onboard.

Siemens Industry, Inc. (Elk Grove Village, IL) has announced a limited-time offer, effective until May 31, 2017. Under this program, users of any machine tool with Sinumerik CNC onboard will receive a variety of additional services, plus training and a 10 percent discount on spare parts orders. Upon receipt of the registration form, Siemens will validate the user’s warranty period with a specific start and end date. A bill of materials is communicated to Siemens service, immediately upon receipt of the registrant’s email, triggering this enhanced package of added value.

Among the many benefits of this program, users can receive a control-identical software package for offline CNC programming and cycle simulation on a PC, extended parts and labor warranty, a free seat license at a Siemens online training session, deep discounting on a full SinuTrain CNC training programs license and a 10 percent discount on future spare parts orders. Some conditions apply, based on the specific CNC involved. Machine tool users need only to click here or contact their account manager to participate. This offer applies to any machine tool of any machine tool brand, equipped with the Sinumerik 808D, 828D or 840D sl CNC.

Siemens Industry, Inc., 390 Kent Avenue, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, Motion Control Business, cnc.marketing.us@siemens.com, www.industry.usa.siemens.com.