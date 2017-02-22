SPRING Technologies Appoints New Reseller in Canada

Spirit of Innovation Corporation is now a reseller of NCSIMUL SOLUTIONS machine control software.

SPRING Technologies, Inc. (Boston, MA), a leading developer of software that simulates and maximizes the performance of computer numerically controlled (CNC) machine tools, has added Spirit of Innovation Corporation (Mississauga, ON, Canada), as a reseller of NCSIMUL SOLUTIONS machine control software.

The software, a component of SPRING Technologies’ Digital Workshop offering of CAD/CAM software and services, is engineered to simulate, verify and optimize CNC machining programs as well as manage manufacturing data.

Spirit of Innovation serves the aerospace, defense, high tech, manufacturing and oil and gas industries. By integrating industry-leading software with advanced hardware systems and components, the company helps its customers turn ideas into viable processes and products.

According to Shawn Hudson, the director of business development for Spirit of Innovation, “Providing NCSIMUL software enables our company to more completely fulfill its mission of optimizing our customers’ design and manufacturing operations.”

Silvère Proisy, the general manager of SPRING Technologies for North America, stated, “NCSIMUL software addresses and simulates the critical elements of machining process design and execution, thereby saving time, reducing costs and maximizing product quality. As such, it is a perfect complement to the efforts of Spirit of Innovation Corporation.”

www.ncsimul.com, www.spiritofinnovation.ca