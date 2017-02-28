Thin Section and Slewing Bearings for Robotics and Automation

The light weight, large bore design makes thin section bearings from Kaydon particularly suitable for applications in robotics and automation. Kaydon slewing bearings are available with outside diameters from 3 in to over 47 in.

In Booth 150, Kaydon® Bearings (Norton Shores, MI) will be demonstrating a range of solutions that support the design flexibility critical to robotics and automation applications. Supported by extensive automation application experience and real-world successes, these bearing solutions can help manufacturers better compete in their markets. Kaydon thin section bearings include several series of bearings where the cross section remains constant over a selection of bore sizes. Bore sizes from under one inch to over 40 in, and cross sections ranging from just 3 mm to one inch. The light weight, large bore design makes thin section bearings particularly suitable for applications in robotics and automation. Kaydon slewing bearings are available with outside diameters from 3 in to over 47 in. The mounting bolt holes, seals and gearing options can reduce the number of components and simplify assembly. Designers and engineers can learn about and participate in live demonstrations of the thin section and slewing bearings selector software that helps specify the appropriate bearing and provides 2D and 3D CAD drawings.

Kaydon Corporation, 2860 McCracken Street, Norton Shores, MI 49441, 231-755-3747, www.kaydonbearings.com.