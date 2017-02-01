Universal Hydraulic Toolholder

The TENDO E hydraulic expansion toolholder from SCHUNK works well across the application range from rough milling to finish operations such as reaming and fine milling. In roughing operations, tool cost reductions of up to 40 percent have been achieved.

In Booth 2415, SCHUNK, Inc. (Morrisville, NC) starts a new era in tool clamping with their advanced toolholder for milling, drilling, and reaming. For the first time ever, hydraulic expansion toolholders can safely transfer torques of up to 520 Nm (384 ft-lb) at a 20 mm clamping diameter and are perfectly suited for high volume cutting. With excellent vibration damping and precise run out accuracy of less than 0.003 mm (0.0001 in) at 2.5 x D, the TENDO E compact protects the machine spindle and the cutting tool from damage. The attractively-priced hydraulic expansion toolholder works well across the application range from rough milling to finish operations such as reaming and fine milling. In roughing operations, tool cost reductions of up to 40 percent have been achieved with the TENDO E compact. Tools can be quickly changed with an Allen key, making this hydraulic expansion toolholder an excellent alternative for operations where the toolholder quantities do not justify peripheral equipment purchases. Common spindle connections are available, including interfaces HSK-A63, SK40, BT40, CAT40, and CAT50.

SCHUNK also offers their KONTEC KSC-F single-acting clamping vises with fixed jaw that achieves high clamping forces at comparably low torque. Due to the 160 deg “Quick Clamp” force intensifier, workpieces are clamped in less than a second and the vise is safely locked, making re-tightening with a torque wrench no longer necessary. The vise can be easily actuated by a standard hexagon connection using either conventional socket wrenches, extensions, or torque wrenches. The actuation force is provided by a spindle and is linear. By turning the spindle, the moveable jaw is moved to the fixed jaw. The clamping force depends on the torque and the clamping range depends on the jaws being used. High clamping forces can be achieved with low torque. Due to the fact that this unit uses tension to clamp, the bending load at the base body is minimized, making it easy to use with the whole VERO-S modular system.

Also on display will be the fast, extremely accurate VERO-S NSL quick change, workholding, and positioning system that syncs the workholding with the machine for ultimate spindle uptime and reduces set up changes by 90 percent. Infinite combinations are possible because any workholding can be mounted on top, from a standard vise to a custom fixture, for a reliable and consistent changeover. For a micron-precise connection between machine table and workpiece, the VERO-S clamping system makes optimal use of even the smallest machine table. Combine with the comprehensive SCHUNK stationary workholding range or an existing workholding to find the solution to your clamping needs.

Workpieces can be directly clamped and machined from five sides without restricting accessibility by screwing the clamping pins of the Quick-Change Pallet System directly into the workpiece. The components are then quickly exchanged in the machine, positioned, fixed, and clamped all in one step with a repeat accuracy of less than 0.005 mm. The clamping height of the workpieces can be adjusted with module height extensions so the machine spindle can reach all five sides of the workpiece without any special tools.

SCHUNK, Inc., 211 Kitty Hawk Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, 800-772-4865, Fax: 919-572-2818, www.us.schunk.com.