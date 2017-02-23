UPM Opens New Plant in Hungary

This new site brings their full line of materials and processing services to markets throughout Europe.

United Performance Metals (UPM; Hamilton, OH) has announced the opening of a new 1,000 sq m specialty metals distribution, sales, and processing facility in Budapest, Hungary. This facility is their third location outside of the United States, with additional international plants located in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Singapore. “This is a great opportunity to bring our full line of products and processing services to our customers throughout Europe,” remarked Dick Santoro, their director of international business.

The Hungary facility is certified ISO:9001 and AS 9120 REV A and will provide additional opportunities for them to service customers in the European Union by having products closer to the point of use than ever before. UPM offers a comprehensive inventory of materials, including stainless steel, duplex stainless steel, Prodec®, nickel alloys, cobalt alloys, cobalt chrome moly, titanium, aluminum, and alloy steel in coil, sheet, strip, plate, bar and near net shapes.

