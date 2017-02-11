Vari-Form Provides Rear Suspension Trailing Arms for Volkswagen Golf A7

With the MQB strategy of standardizing structures and components across vehicle classes, they will also be utilized for variants of the Golf A7.

Vari-Form Corporation (Livonia, MI) is an important supplier in the revolutionary MQB architecture developed by Volkswagen Group. Applying Pressure-Sequence Hydroforming technology, they are producing right and left trailing arms for the rear suspension system of the Volkswagen Golf A7. Consistent with the MQB strategy of standardizing structures and components across vehicle classes, their trailing arms will subsequently be utilized for variants of the Golf A7.

Vari-Form pioneered the application of tubular hydroforming to produce body-in-white and chassis components, and has met the challenge of producing these trailing arms to extremely tight Volkswagen tolerances.

“We are privileged to be part of the evolution of MQB,” stated Dean Gericke, the director of engineering for Vari-Form. “Because our components are essential to vehicle performance, we had to meet tough specifications. We look forward to contributing our expertise to Volkswagen Group on upcoming platforms.”

The latest evolution of modular assembly, the Modular Transverse Matrix – MQB is the German acronym – takes a kit approach to vehicle architecture. By standardizing structures and components for vehicle systems, elements can be used across a broad spectrum of automotive brands and sizes without time-consuming redesign or retooling.

The MQB trailing arms are good examples of how structures hydroformed from closed-section tube maintain inherent strength, while permitting cross section changes along the part. Noting that these are important load-bearing structures, Gericke emphasized the importance of maintaining critical tolerances throughout the hydroforming process.

Vari-Form produces the hydroformed trailing arms for Multimatic Inmetmatic, located in Mexico, where the arms are further processed and shipped to the Volkswagen assembly facility.

