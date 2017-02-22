Vero Software Hires New Canadian Sales Manager

Jeff Nesbitt is now in charge of managing distributors and direct sales of product lines as well as increasing brand recognition throughout the region.

February 22, 2017

Vero Software Ltd. (Gloucestershire, UK) has hired Jeff Nesbitt as the sales manager to support sales of their software solutions throughout Canada.

“Jeff brings a wealth of manufacturing experience to this exciting new role, and we are delighted that he has joined the Vero family,” stated Nick Spurrett, the company’s regional director of the Americas. “We are committed to the Canadian manufacturing market and this appointment will assist in the continued growth of all of our software solutions in that region.”

Based in Windsor, ON, he is charged with managing Canadian distributors and direct sales of Vero product lines, as well as with increasing overall brand recognition throughout the country.

With a background that includes eight years of practical shop-floor experience and fourteen years of working with a CAD/CAM supplier, he brings to Vero an extensive depth and breadth of manufacturing knowledge.

www.verosoftware.com

