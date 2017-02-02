Versatile, Economic, Automatic Horizontal Bandsaw

The HBE Dynamic Series Horizontal Bandsaw from Behringer features a servo-driven precision downfeed control that automatically adjusts blade pressure, creating an optimal balance of feed rate and pressure for improved quality and cutting rates, while extending blade life.

In Booth 2421, Behringer Saws, Inc. (Morgantown, PA), a manufacturer of high quality bandsaw, circular and plate sawing solutions, introduces their HBE Dynamic Series Horizontal Bandsaw, a versatile, compact automatic saw, the HBE Dynamic features an array of leading-edge features designed to improve performance and precision while maximizing user convenience and safety. “Ideal for a wide range of application environments, from production cutting steel service centers to metalworking job shops, we have positioned the HBE Dynamic as our affordable “everyday” bandsaw with a full complement of innovative, performance-enhancing features,” said Richard Klipp, the president of Behringer Saws.

Among the innovative range of features on the HBE saw is a servo-driven precision downfeed control that automatically adjusts blade pressure, creating an optimal balance of feed rate and pressure for improved quality and cutting rates, while extending blade life. And an electrically powered ball screw driven material feed gripper to eliminate backlash and ensure precise material positioning for improved accuracy. HBE Series saws also feature an automatic feed control (AFC) that automatically adjusts cutting parameters such as blade speed and downfeed rate to the material grade and shape. This permits operators to create flexible material programs leveraging cutting data based on specific material grade. Additionally, a fault/ alert history may be viewed at any time by the operator. The detailed information displayed in plain text is useful for both planning and analysis of past projects.

The cast iron dual column construction of the HBE saw frame provides exceptional rigidity, eliminating stress, reducing vibration and enhancing blade tension. Two linear ways and four guides facilitate precise and accurate vertical movement of the blade. Cutting accuracy is further enhanced by the horizontal band arrangement and hydraulically tensioned blade, and double roller bearings for the blade guiding. HBE saws utilize a high torque, state-of-the-art frequency-controlled blade drive which requires low power consumption, yet produces the blade power and speed needed for fast cutting and peak throughput rates. The enclosed HBE design promotes safe operator use, stays clean and minimizes noise while providing a large observation window. And an intuitive NC control system enables user-friendly operation.

The HBE Dynamic saw is available in four models: 261A, 321A, 411A and 511A. The HBE cutting range is from 10.2 in to 20.0 in diameter for round stock and from 11.8 in x 10.2 in up to 20.0 in x 20.0 in for flat stock. Stroke length is 25.6 in and blade speed ranges from 50 fpm to 350 fpm.

Behringer Saws, Inc., 721 Hemlock Road, Morgantown, PA 19543, 888-234-7464, www.behringersaws.com.