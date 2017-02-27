Vision Optical Measuring Systems for Cylindrical Profile Measurements

Optical Gaging Products VICI MTL 1's high resolution camera is capable of resolving the intricate features inherent in small turned medical parts, while its software includes thread analysis, compared radius, and chamfer tools to facilitate measurement of small features using simple programming techniques.

February 27, 2017

VICI MTL 1 systems from Optical Gaging Products (OGP®; Rochester, NY) offer high performance in a practical and compact optical measuring machine. The VICI MTL 1 is specifically designed for fast and easy external dimensional profile measurements of cylindrical parts up to 300 mm long and 60 mm tall. The MTL 1 excels at measurement of parts for the medical manufacturing marketplace, such as dental implants, bone screws, threaded inserts, and valves. The MTL 1’s high resolution camera is capable of resolving the intricate features inherent in small turned medical parts, while its software includes thread analysis, compared radius, and chamfer tools to facilitate measurement of small features using simple programming techniques.

Optical Gaging Products, 850 Hudson Avenue, Rochester, NY 14621, 585-544-0400, Fax: 585-544-8092, info@ogpnet.com, www.ogpnet.com.

