Visual Work Instructions Solution for Increased Productivity

With VKS, facilities can connect their factory and systems for a seamless communication of data in real-time, ERP integration, and machine connectivity. It can also enhance employee flexibility, reduce training time and generate more overall revenue for today’s smart factories.

Visual Knowledge Share (VKS) is a powerful digital work instructions solution that helps companies boost their productivity by standardizing their best practices and maximizing the quality of their products. VKS is also a paperless solution that keeps knowledge in-house while making employees’ training more intuitive and effective.

CMP Advanced Mechanical Solutions (Chateauguay, QC) developed VKS for industries that are facing challenges such as increasingly complex products and processes, lack of standardization, and knowledge loss due to an aging workforce and high turnover; all of which contribute to productivity failures and expensive quality issues. These issues can now be settled with the VKS solution as results have shown that it can increase productivity by 20 percent, reduce defects by 95 percent and provide 100 percent traceability while doing so. It can also enhance employee flexibility, reduce training time and generate more overall revenue for today’s smart factories. These are just a few of the many benefits for your company.

VKS helps companies to become smart factories by leveraging the latest advances in Industry 4.0, the fourth industrial revolution. Smart factories use data exchange and automation in manufacturing technologies such as cyber-physical systems, the Internet of things (IoT) and cloud computing. With VKS, facilities can connect their factory and systems for a seamless communication of data in real-time, ERP integration, machine connectivity and more.

As you can see, the future is here and the hype is real. Industry 4.0, Smart Factories, IoT, we live in an exciting era where technology helps industries reach new heights of performance by promoting intelligent, productive and profitable work methods.

Present in over 30 countries with clients operating in various industries. VKS will be displayed in booth 1325 at HOUSTEX 2017.

