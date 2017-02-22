Walter Surface Technologies Appoints New President

Marc-André Aubé is their new president and chief operating officer.

Walter Surface Technologies (Pointe-Claire, QC) has announced the appointment of Marc-André Aubé as their president and chief operating officer. Before joining the company, Aubé worked as president and chief operating officer of GardaWorld Protective Services, where his main responsibilities included driving the company’s annual growth, ensuring superior-quality service and maintaining operational excellence within a team composed of 26,000 Canadian security professionals.

As a trained engineer holding an MBA and a CFA, Aubé’s professional background features experience in various sectors, such as chemical products (Nalco Canada), oil (Petro-Canada) and finance (Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec, Scotia Capital Inc.). His extensive experience in sound budgetary and operational management for renowned, large-scale companies will be leveraged as part of this new challenge. “Mr. Aubé’s appointment at our helm will enable us to shore up our managerial processes and keep contributing to our customers’ success,” said Pierre Somers, the chairman of the board and chief executive officer of Walter Surface Technologies. “We are very proud of this latest addition to our team.”

Founded over 60 years ago, Walter Surface Technologies is a major supplier within the metal surface treatment industry. Outside of Canada, they operate subsidiaries in several countries, including the United States, Germany, Mexico, Brazil, Austria and Switzerland. They drive their consistent growth by implementing research and development initiatives to ensure that they deliver the industry’s most innovative and durable products.

walter.com