Zekelman Acquires American Tube Manufacturing

The deal expands their presence in the southeastern region of the U.S. structural tubing market.

Zekelman Industries (Chicago, IL) announced that they have acquired American Tube Manufacturing, Inc. (Birmingham, AL). Through this acquisition they, along with their Atlas Tube operating division, will expand their presence into the southeastern region of the United States in the structural tubing market. American Tube will continue to operate under their brand and identity and will become part of the Atlas Tube division.

“American Tube is a perfect complement to our Atlas Tube division and will enable us to provide improved customer service and an enhanced structural tube product offering to customers in the southeast,” said Tom Muth, the president of the structural tube product divisions for Zekelman. “We are thrilled to become part of them,” added Rucker Durkee from American Tube. “Their history of operational excellence and support will expand our ability to better service our customers.”

“We are constantly exploring how to improve operations and better service our customers. Bringing them into our family is an example of that continued focus and determination,” noted Barry Zekelman, the executive chairman and chief executive officer of Zekelman Industries. “Their team is excellent at what they do and we are excited to begin this next chapter with them.”

www.zekelman.com