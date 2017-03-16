ABB Sells First U.S. Manufactured Robot

The IRB 2600 has been sold to Hitachi to be used for material handling of in-process engine component parts.

ABB Robotics (Auburn Hills, MI) has sold their first robot manufactured in the United States. The IRB 2600 robot is the first to be produced at the ABB Auburn Hills facility, and was sold by ABB Value Provider, CIM Systems, Inc. (Noblesville, IN) to Hitachi Powdered Metals (USA), Inc. (Greensburg, IN).

The compact robot, which is painted with special commemorative red, white and blue paint, will be used for material handling of in-process engine component parts at the Hitachi Greensburg, IN facility. It is the 180th ABB robot at the Hitachi plant, which installed its first ABB robot in 2005.

“The sale of our first robot produced in the U.S. to Hitachi is a tremendous milestone in the development of our manufacturing presence in the Americas,” said Sami Atiya, the president of ABB’s Robotics and Motion division. “It is a major step towards our goal of providing local customers with delivery schedules and technical support that are far superior to other robot manufacturers.”

James Adams, the chief engineer of robots and automation at Hitachi said, “Hitachi is honored to receive the U.S. manufactured ABB robot. It will be prominently positioned on our plant floor to showcase the essential role their robots have in our operation, and our passion to keep production in the U.S. For a company of our size the volume of robots we have is unprecedented. I truly believe that if we didn’t have robots in our facility we wouldn’t be in business today.”

In May 2015, ABB announced that it would begin producing robots at its Auburn Hills facility, making it the first of the major industrial robot companies to fully commit to an American manufacturing footprint.

The delivery of the first U.S. manufactured robot is consistent with the production schedule announced at the factory opening. In addition to the IRB 2600, the company will begin manufacturing other popular robot models in Auburn Hills this year. By 2018 it is planned that 75 percent of all the models delivered to North American end-users will be manufactured in the United States. Previously the company’s robots sold in the Americas were made in Sweden and in China.

They also recently expanded their commitment to customers in the region by opening a new Packaging Application Center in Bloomfield, CT, and an Assembly and Test Application Center in San Jose, CA. Also a few years ago, they opened a Handling and Machining Application Center in Houston, TX.

“We are proud to be involved in the placement of the first ABB robot manufactured in the United States,” said Dave Fox, the president of CIM Systems. “We have already seen a reduction in lead times since the Auburn Hills plant opened, and it has helped us get some business that was directly related to improved delivery turnaround.”

