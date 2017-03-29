Abrasive Cut-Off Wheel Designed Specifically for Aluminum

Aluminum presents special challenges to the automotive body repair technician as traditional methods of cutting with standard abrasive wheels are not possible. Motor Guard Corporation (Manteca, CA) has developed a patent-pending resin-bonded abrasive cut-off wheel specifically designed for cutting automotive aluminum body panels and structural components. The Magna-CutterTM abrasive cut-off wheel is available in 3 in (JMC300AL) and 4 in (JMC400AL) diameters, these Type 1 wheels are made in the U.S. of the highest quality abrasives and materials. The Magna-Cutter has been specially formulated to cut aluminum fast, cool and clean with no loading. An additional feature of these new cut-off wheels is that, unlike standard wheels, they contain no ferrous materials, ensuring contaminant-free cutting of aluminum body panels and structural components. Technicians also report that the Magna-Cutter exhibits exceptionally long wheel life and has quickly become an aluminum tool box essential.

