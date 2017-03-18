Advanced High Precision Heat Treating Furnaces

Grieve offers the No. 1041, and the No. 1040 inert atmosphere tempering furnaces and the No. 936 truck oven.

The No. 1041 heat treating oven from Grieve Corporation (Round Lake, IL) is a 1,400 F deg (760 deg C) inert atmosphere tempering furnace with workspace dimensions of 48 in (W) x 72 in (D) x 48 in (H). To heat the workload, it uses 120 kW installed in nickel chrome wire coils that are supported by a stainless steel frame, while its 9,600 cfm heat resistant alloy recirculating blower is powered by a 15 hp motor that provides vertical upward airflow. This inert atmosphere tempering furnace has 7 in thick insulated walls comprised of a 5 in thick 2,300 deg F ceramic fiber blanket and 2 in thick 1,900 deg F block insulation. Features include inner walls clad with 304 stainless steel, 304 stainless steel ductwork and a stainless steel subway grating hearth. Other features include a ¼ in plate steel exterior reinforced with structural steel, a ½ in steel face plate at the doorway and an air-operated vertical lift door.

Inert atmosphere construction includes a continuously welded outer shell, high temperature door gasket, sealed heater terminal boxes, inert atmosphere inlet, inert atmosphere outlet, inert atmosphere flow meter and manual gas valve. Controls on the No. 1041 oven include a digital indicating temperature controller, a manual reset excess temperature controller with separate contactors, recirculating blower airflow safety switch and a digital batch timer with alarm.

The No. 1040 oven is a 2,200 deg F (1,204 deg C) inert atmosphere pit furnace that is ideal for heat treating automotive parts in baskets. Workspace dimensions of this furnace measure 36 in wide x 36 in deep x 48 in high. To heat the workload, 78 kW are installed in heavy gauge, high temperature Kanthal AF alloy wire heating elements of rod overbend design that are powered through a low voltage transformer. This pit furnace has 11 in thick insulated walls comprised of 4½ in thick 2,600 deg F firebrick, 2½ in thick 2,300 deg F firebrick, and 4 in 1,900 deg F block insulation, as well as an insulated floor comprised of 7 in of castable refractory and 4 in block insulation. Other features include a ¼ in plate steel exterior reinforced with structural steel and an air-operated, rear-hinged door. Inert atmosphere construction includes a continuously welded outer shell, a high temperature door gasket, sealed heater terminal boxes, inert atmosphere inlet, outlet, flow meter and manual gas valve. Controls on the No. 1040 oven include a digital indicating temperature controller, manual reset excess temperature controller with separate contactors, and an SCR power controller.

The No. 936 model is a 600 deg F (316 deg C) truck oven for hi-temp processing of parts. Workspace dimensions of this oven measure 36 in (W) x 36 in (D) x 60 in H. To heat the workload, 24 kW are installed in Nichrome wire heating elements, while a 1,500 cfm 1½ hp recirculating blower provides horizontal airflow to the workload. This truck oven has 5 in insulated walls, a top-mounted heat chamber and Type 304 2B finish stainless steel interior. Other features include a stainless steel exterior with #4 brushed finish, a solenoid operated door lock and safety equipment for handling flammable solvents, including explosion venting door hardware. The oven includes a 325 cfm-powered forced exhauster, plus motorized dampers on intake and exhaust for accelerated cooling. Controls on No. 936 oven include a digital programming temperature controller and SCR power controller.

