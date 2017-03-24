Advanced Welding Cells for Gearmaking and Automotive Jobs

The laser technology of Arnold Ravensburg, a leading supplier to German gearmaking, automotive and off-highway powertrain markets, is now available in new machines from German Machine Tools of America (GMTA; Ann Arbor, MI), along with full laser integration technology through application engineering in the Ann Arbor offices. The newest additions to the Arnold laser line include a compact cell laser used for welding smaller round components. Available with CO2 or solid-state lasers, this cell is suitable for mass production or smaller batches, owing to the onboard loading and powerful CNC programming capabilities of the machine. Workpieces are loaded into the rotary carousel, either manually or by robotic automation available from GMTA. The workpiece is then lifted into position, clamped, rotated in the C-axis and laser welded. A new workpiece is loaded during the clamp/weld phase.

Also offered by GMTA is the Arnold two-station laser cell that is used in a similar fashion to the compact cell, but offers a variety of geometries in laser welding, including axial and radial seams, plus an integrated pressing function. The processing optics move on a cantilevered arm to the individual work stations, processing radial or axial seams without changeover of the swiveling optic head. Independent loading area gates allow simultaneous loading and unloading while the machine is in operation. All functions on the machine are run by CNC and the machine is designed as a “single block” concept with a common base frame for all system components.

