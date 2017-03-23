Angle Grinder with Higher Power to Increase Productivity

The FA-70 angle grinder from Fuji Air Tools have been designed with an improved motor and exhaust mechanism to ensure a wide ‘high power output zone’ which delivers maximum power even in less favorable air conditions.

Industrial tool specialist Fuji Air Tools North America (Rock Hill, SC) has launched a new powerful series of 7 in angle grinders with 1,800 W (2.4 hp) output that is 20 percent higher than alternative grinders in the same class. The FA-70 series is ergonomic, easy to use and provides extended service life so that users can increase productivity. These robust grinders can be used on various materials and are ideal for all heavy duty applications performed in shipyards, bridge and building construction, mining, foundry, metalworking, rolling stock, and oil and gas. The FA-70 series has been designed with an improved motor and exhaust mechanism to ensure a wide ‘high power output zone’ which delivers maximum power even in less favorable air conditions. They have optimized air flow within the body that gives extra cooling on the gear to extend service life and reduce maintenance. The FA-70 has a new and improved blade material with higher wear resistance which also enables longer replacement intervals.

In addition, these angle grinders provide high operator comfort in demanding applications. They have been ergonomically designed with a thinner body than predecessors and a low head to ensure easy operation. The grinders permit right or left hand handle configurations that give the user added flexibility to best suit their application, and the side handle has a high stiffness to reduce vibration levels. This causes less strain to the user, so they can get the job done more safely and quickly. “These new angle grinders are suitable for use with aggressive abrasives and achieve a high material removal rate,” said Robert Karlsson, global business development manager at Fuji Air Tools. “These tools are manufactured in Japan to high standards and provide a reliable and robust solution for those looking to remove material efficiently in tough environments.”

