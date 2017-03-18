Battery Powered Tube Beveling Tool for Quick Repairs

The Tube Weasel Battery MILLHOG® is a battery powered boiler tube beveling tool from ESCO Tool Company (Holliston, MA) that delivers the same power as a pneumatic beveler but is truly cord-free, making it ideal for quick welding end preps. This right angle drive ID clamping welding end prep tool features an 850 W motor with a proprietary gear reduction system that delivers high torque at 43 rpm. Capable of pulling a thick chip without cutting oils on tubes prone to work hardening at high speeds, this battery powered end prep tool is great for quick repair jobs. Ideally suited for beveling SS tubes with a high chrome content and high nickel percentage tubes, the Tube Weasel Battery MILLHOG is equipped with a 6.2 Ah 18 V rechargeable lithium-ion battery and employs TiN coated cutter blades mounted in a wedge-style blade lock system. Designed for tubes from ¾ in ID to 3 in OD, it only requires a 3 in radial clearance. This battery powered boiler tube beveling tool is priced from $4,195 complete, or is available for rent. Literature and pricing are available upon request.

