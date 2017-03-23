Beckwood to Supply Hydraulic Deep Draw Press to Columbia Metal Spinning

This advanced custom 450 ton hydraulic deep draw press will expand their large-diameter draw forming capabilities and supplement their existing 250 ton hydraulic press.

Columbia Metal Spinning (Chicago, IL), a leader in the production of precision metal spun and deep drawn parts, has awarded Beckwood Press Company (Fenton, MO) a contract to produce a custom 450 ton hydraulic deep draw press. Columbia Metal Spinning provides precision metal hemispheres, cones, housings, and cups to customers across a variety of industries, including aerospace, automotive, and oil and gas. Using the latest technologies in metal stamping, deep drawing, CNC machining, and PNC automatic spinning, this job shop is able to provide cost-effective, high quality solutions to meet their customer’s needs.

Scheduled for completion in August 2017, this technologically advanced machinery from Beckwood will expand the shop’s large-diameter draw forming capabilities and supplement their existing 250 ton hydraulic press. With a 54 in x 54 in forming area and a 120 ton hydraulic bed cushion, this new press will be optimal for their deep draw operations. Using a proportional control valve for dynamic control through four different travel zones, the bed cushion applies the resistance necessary to draw the blank material around the tool with ease, reducing wrinkling and guaranteeing optimal material flow throughout the cycle.

Since part quality and repeatability are critical in this job shop environment, Beckwood engineers will develop an intuitive controls system that operates in both manual and semi-automatic modes. Using dual linear and pressure transducers for position and pressure feedback, operators will be able to store and recall part recipes with ease. To meet rigorous quality standards, the press structure will be designed to the Infinite Life classification using Finite Element Analysis (FEA) software. The computer-aided simulation, which mirrors real-world manufacturing stresses, ensures the press is robust enough to handle the most taxing applications. Additionally, the proprietary PressLinkTM Connect Module will be included to offer fast, complimentary support and troubleshooting and facilitate program updates without the need for an on-site service visit.

“Their reputation and reliability were two key factors throughout the decision-making process,” says Fred Haberkamp, the president of Columbia Metal Spinning. “After contacting several referrals, it became obvious that they are committed to engineering and real-time support of their equipment. Repeat orders tell the story that they are there for the long haul. More importantly, their presses are made in the U.S., which means components are standard, off-the-shelf, and readily available. This, combined with their PressLink communications module, ensures that our equipment is easy to maintain and well-supported.”

