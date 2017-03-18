BIG DAISHOWA Constructs New Logistics Center

The state-of-the-art facility is equipped with an automatic material handling system run by un-manned forklifts, inspection systems, and robotic stacking of tooling on pallets for shipment.

BIG KAISER’s (Hoffman Estates, IL) parent company, BIG DAISHOWA Seiki Co. Ltd. (Osaka, Japan), has announced the completion of a new logistics and distribution center, completed in late 2016.

As their product reach expands globally, so does the need for logistics improvements. This state-of-the-art facility joins five existing factories on the lush Japanese island of Awaji. The 130,000 sq ft building nestled on a 300,000 sq ft parcel provides customers with correct products in a streamlined process.

Automation is prevalent throughout, such as an automatic material handling system run by un-manned forklifts, inspection systems, and robotic stacking of tooling on pallets for shipment, all operating under a unique barcode system that is the basis for all activities. A lift picking system makes use of vertical space, and a 2-dimensional hand controller and voice guidance system eliminates picking errors.

Although 15,000 unique part numbers totaling 1.5 million overall products are stocked in the facility, the building also functions as an attraction to business partners to witness the full level of precision and sophistication the company maintains throughout all channels. A large open concept with a modern lobby welcomes guests where they can then tour offices, the warehouse, or even stay for a capabilities presentation in the large classroom-style room overlooking the action in the impressive distribution center.

