Buyer Awareness

Welcome to our annual Product Showcase and Buyers Guide.

We publish this special issue each year to better serve our readers in job shops, metal service centers, contract manufacturing plants and other sites by helping them become aware of and more familiar with some of the new machinery, equipment, tooling, software and other systems, accessories and services that are available to offer them a competitive advantage in their operations.

Product reviews are only part of process. When selecting a new piece of equipment, the buyer wants to have confidence not only in the specific item he is buying, but also in the company he is making that purchase from. He wants the assurance that the services being promised are real and the peace of mind that someone will be there for him if any unseen issues arise after the sale. That assessment can begin right here with the Corporate Profiles included in this issue.

Whereas each Product review examines the technical specifications and details, operational merits and economic value of a particular item, each Profile shares a concise background of who the company is that sells that product, along with a brief discussion of their technical expertise and knowledge – timely information that can help guide buyers who are planning to make capital equipment investments and/or other expenditures that will increase their process capabilities, reduce their operating costs, and improve their bottom line.

In this way, each Product/Profile is intended to be a time management tool that provides two in-depth sources of quick-reference information from a single source to technical buyers, purchasing agents, engineers, and other readers that specify and recommend equipment or need assistance and help with their process applications.

We hope this issue helps you to research, plan and execute some of your most successful strategic investments over the coming year.