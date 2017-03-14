CenterLine Becomes Gold Standard Winner

They retain and improve their status as one of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

CenterLine (Windsor) Limited (Windsor, ON), a privately-held corporation with over 60 years of specializing in advanced automation processes and technologies for resistance welding, metal forming and cold spray applications, is pleased to announce that, as a winner of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program in 2013, they have successfully retained their status and become a Gold Standard winner in 2017.

This prestigious national award is sponsored by Deloitte, CIBC, Canadian Business, the Smith School of Business and MacKay CEO Forums. “It’s much more than just financial performance,” said Peter Brown, a partner at Deloitte and co-leader of Canada’s Best Managed Companies program. “The ingredients to success also include overall business performance and sustained growth. It takes dedication and commitment from the entire organization.”

CenterLine congratulates their outstanding world-class staff for their continued dedication to excellence, and thanks their many valued customers and suppliers for their contributions to this wonderful achievement. The company is established internationally with manufacturing and service support facilities situated in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Romania, India and China, all of which help support their international operations.

www.cntrline.com