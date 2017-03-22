Controller Integrates Analog Sensors into Digital Resistance Welding Systems

The VeriFast MicroView from CenterLine is a stand-alone controller that provides simple integration of analog linear position sensing devices into resistance welding systems that require digital I/O.

March 22, 2017

CenterLine (Windsor) Ltd. (Windsor, ON) has introduces the VeriFast™ MicroView, the latest addition to their industry-leading fastener detection system product line. The VeriFast MicroView is a cost-effective, stand-alone controller that provides simple integration of analog linear position sensing devices into resistance welding systems that require digital I/O. Its intuitive user interface enables quick and easy control of all settings while the solid state design, standardized connectors, and IP67 rated enclosure meet or exceed the demands of industrial manufacturing environments.

CenterLine (Windsor) Ltd., 415 Morton Drive, Windsor ON N9J 3T8, 519-734-8464, www.cntrline.com.

0 Comments



Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Industry News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
See All »
Events Calendar
Technical Education Seminar on Holemaking
March 19 - 22, 2017
Allied Machine Training Facility – Dover, OH
Additive Manufacturing Users Group Conference
March 19 - 23, 2017
Hilton Chicago – Chicago, IL
Manufacturing in America
March 22 - 23, 2017
Renaissance Center – Detroit, MI
The MFG Meeting 2017
March 22 - 25, 2017
Omni Amelia Island Plantation Resort – Amelia Island, FL
PrecisionPath Consortium for Large-Scale Manufacturing
March 23, 2017
Hyatt Regency DFW, Terminal C – Dallas, TX
See All Events »
Social Media