Controller Integrates Analog Sensors into Digital Resistance Welding Systems

The VeriFast MicroView from CenterLine is a stand-alone controller that provides simple integration of analog linear position sensing devices into resistance welding systems that require digital I/O.

CenterLine (Windsor) Ltd. (Windsor, ON) has introduces the VeriFast™ MicroView, the latest addition to their industry-leading fastener detection system product line. The VeriFast MicroView is a cost-effective, stand-alone controller that provides simple integration of analog linear position sensing devices into resistance welding systems that require digital I/O. Its intuitive user interface enables quick and easy control of all settings while the solid state design, standardized connectors, and IP67 rated enclosure meet or exceed the demands of industrial manufacturing environments.

CenterLine (Windsor) Ltd., 415 Morton Drive, Windsor ON N9J 3T8, 519-734-8464, www.cntrline.com.