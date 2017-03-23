Easily Grind Small Polycrystalline Diamond Insert Pockets in One Simple Process

The new Spindle Speed Increaser from ANCA available as an accessory to the TX7 or TXcell, can spin wheels at speeds up to 42,000 rpm that cater to very small diameter grinding wheels.

The new Spindle Speed Increaser from ANCA Inc. (Wixom, MI) enables users to easily grind polycrystalline diamond (PCD) tool blanks, allowing for greater speed and efficiency. Available as an accessory to the TX7 or TXcell, the Spindle Speed Increaser can spin wheels at speeds up to 42,000 rpm that cater to very small diameter grinding wheels. “Our customers wanted the flexibility to use grinding wheels of under 10 mm diameter, so we have introduced this new speed increaser to meet that need,” said Duncan Thompson, the product manager at ANCA. “Getting the right wheel surface speed is a critical factor in efficient grinding applications, and this new accessory will enable them to create high quality tools across an even bigger range of applications. As the name implies, the geared mechanism increases the main machine spindle rpm to a maximum of 42,000 rpm. This speed increaser can be conveniently changed out automatically in the same way as a regular wheel pack, which means it can be used in conjunction with other grinding wheel packs to facilitate a wider range of grinding operations.”

In the example of a PCD tool blank preparation, a standard wheel pack and rpm can be used for typical operations such as fluting and relief, while the speed increaser accessory can be used to grind the smaller PCD pockets. This means all operations only require one machine setup to manufacture a completed tool, saving time and increasing efficiency. To complement this, dedicated PCD pocket software is provided that allows the user to quickly and easily define PCD pocket geometry on a given tool. “The spindle speed increaser, combined with the PCD pocket software, is just another option for you to consider new ways to enhance the opportunities for getting maximum value out of your machine tool investment,” continued Duncan. The spindle speed increaser is available as an accessory on new or existing TX and MX range of machines and requires no special changes to a standard TX7 or TXcell, adapting directly into the main spindle’s big plus taper system.

Watch the YouTube video to learn more about the Spindle Speed Increaser and how it can help you achieve your grinding needs.

ANCA Inc., 31129 Century Drive, Wixom, MI 48393, 248-926-4466, Fax: 248-926-4475, usainfo@anca.com, www.anca.com.