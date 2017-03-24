Full 5-Axis Milling, Turning and Integrated Cryogenics for Machining Tough Materials

The VARIAXIS i-800T Multi-Tasking Machine from Mazak with added cryogenics significantly increases cutting speeds in addition to eliminating part surface white layers.

The VARIAXIS i-800T Multi-Tasking Machine from Mazak Corporation (Florence, KY) is specifically designed to enhance milling operations and significantly boost productivity, especially for those manufacturers in the aerospace industry. The machine uses full 5-axis milling and turning capabilities along with integrated liquid nitrogen cryogenics technology to deliver high processing efficiency for complex aerospace components. But it also prevents the detrimental white layers that are typically generated when machining tough aerospace materials, such as titanium, nickel, Invar and other exotics. For example, when cutting an aerospace jet-engine blisk the machine can use an 80-tool magazine for continuous uninterrupted productivity and a 10,000 rpm, CAT-50 spindle for milling speed and power. Its trunnion-style tilting/rotary table and multi-tasking capability allow shops to reduce the inaccuracies that occur when moving parts across multiple workstations, eliminate work-in-process inventory, and increase overall throughput.

For single-setup operations, the rigid tilting/rotary table enables the machine to perform turning operations at maximum speeds of 500 rpm and does not interfere with milling operations. Roller gear cams on the swiveling A-axis and a direct-drive motor powering the rotary C-axis ensure high speed, high accuracy machining performance for workpieces measuring up to 39.37 in (1,000 mm) diameter and 14.76 in (374 mm) tall. The machine’s MAZATROL SmoothX CNC makes it easy to generate programs for highly complex parts production. It has several advanced functions that allow it to ensure the shortest possible machining cycle times, especially in fine increment programs for simultaneous 5-axis operations and free-form die-mold machining.

With added cryogenics, the VARIAXIS i-800T also significantly increases cutting speeds in addition to eliminating part surface white layers. The cryogenics freeze cutting tools from the inside out and keeps their cutting tips/edges in a frozen state while workpiece materials remain in an ambient one. In doing so, absolutely zero heat or thermal affects transfer into workpieces so that they maintain their base material integrity. The system also helps prevent burrs and contributes to the reduction of overall cost per part because processes to remove white layers become unnecessary.

